Russian Police Arrest 3,000 Ukraine Invasion Protesters

Russian police have arrested more than 3,000 people protesting Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs said 1,700 were detained Sunday March 6 in Moscow alone after thousands of protesters had demonstrated against Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

"The units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, have ensured law and order in places where unauthorized public events are held in a number of constituent entities of the Russian Federation," the ministry said in a press release.

There were another 750 people detained in St. Petersburg while 1,061 were detained in other cities in the country, according to the ministry.

Irina Volk, a representative for the ministry, said in the statement that those who have been arrested were taken to local police departments for investigation.

The ministry said that a 53-year-old man in the city of Kolomna has already been found guilty of violating a new law preventing citizens from speaking out against the Russian government and has been ordered to pay a fine of about $312 for discrediting the Russian military.

An activist group that tracks arrests in Russia has reported that 12,945 people have been detained in Russia in anti-war demonstrations since the start of the invasion on Feb. 24.

In one video shared to Twitter on Wednesday, which has not been verified by United Press International, police in St. Petersburg were seen detaining Elena Osipova, a 77-year-old survivor of the siege of Leningrad in World War II.

Another woman protesting in Kaliningrad was filmed telling police that she had also survived the Nazi attack on Leningrad, The New York Times reported.