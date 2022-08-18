  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Russian President Holds Talks Indonesian Counterpart

Russian President Holds Talks Indonesian Counterpart

Published August 18th, 2022 - 12:37 GMT
Russian President
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with acting governor of Vladimir region via a video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow on August 17, 2022. (Photo by Mikhail Klimentyev / SPUTNIK / AFP)
Highlights
In phone call, Vladimir Putin, Joko Widodo also discuss preparation for G-20 summit to be held in Bali in November

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday spoke over the phone with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo and discussed global food security.

Also ReadUkrainians Told to Stay Away From Russian 'Targets' in CrimeaUkrainians Told to Stay Away From Russian 'Targets' in Crimea

"Vladimir Putin, in particular, informed about the efforts being made by Russia together with Türkiye and the UN Secretariat to stabilize the situation on the world grain and fertilizer markets,” a Kremlin statement said.

The two also discussed preparations for the G-20 summit scheduled to be held in Bali in November, it added.

Putin also congratulated Widodo on Indonesia’s Independence Day, a national holiday celebrated on Aug. 17.

The two leaders also discussed the development of relations between the two countries with an emphasis on the agreements reached during Widodo’s visit to Russia earlier this year.


This article is adapted from its original source.

Tags:Russian PresidentRussiaUkraine

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...