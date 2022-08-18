Russian President Holds Talks Indonesian Counterpart

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday spoke over the phone with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo and discussed global food security.

"Vladimir Putin, in particular, informed about the efforts being made by Russia together with Türkiye and the UN Secretariat to stabilize the situation on the world grain and fertilizer markets,” a Kremlin statement said.

#Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted Indonesia's invitation to take part in the #G20 summit, and the format of participation is still being specified, presidential aide Yuri Ushakov confirmed on Monday. pic.twitter.com/DrZXUZxUxU — Zhang Meifang张美芳 (@CGMeifangZhang) June 28, 2022

The two also discussed preparations for the G-20 summit scheduled to be held in Bali in November, it added.

Putin also congratulated Widodo on Indonesia’s Independence Day, a national holiday celebrated on Aug. 17.

The two leaders also discussed the development of relations between the two countries with an emphasis on the agreements reached during Widodo’s visit to Russia earlier this year.



This article is adapted from its original source.