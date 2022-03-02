Russian Shelling Kills 4, Injures 9 in Ukraine's Second Largest City of Kharkiv

Ukraine emergency services said Russian attacks left four people dead and injured nine others in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv Wednesday.

The services revealed, citing preliminary information, "Four dead, nine injured".

#UPDATE Four people have been killed and another nine wounded during shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, the emergencies services said on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/h5nPFKYZ9v — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 2, 2022

According to sources, Russian troops are said to have gained full control of Ukraine's second-largest city on Wednesday morning.

Furthermore, Russian forces continue to conduct missile strikes on Kharkiv.

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny urged Russians to continue protesting against the war in Ukraine.