Russian Shelling Kills 4, Injures 9 in Ukraine's Second Largest City of Kharkiv

Published March 2nd, 2022 - 10:22 GMT
Kharkiv
Firefighters work to contain a fire at the Economy Department building of Karazin Kharkiv National University, allegedly hit during recent shelling by Russia, in Kharkiv on March 2, 2022. (Photo by Sergey BOBOK / AFP)

Ukraine emergency services said Russian attacks left four people dead and injured nine others in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv Wednesday.

The services revealed, citing preliminary information, "Four dead, nine injured".

According to sources, Russian troops are said to have gained full control of Ukraine's second-largest city on Wednesday morning.

Furthermore, Russian forces continue to conduct missile strikes on Kharkiv.

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny urged Russians to continue protesting against the war in Ukraine.

