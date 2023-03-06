Russians to obtain visa waivers in 11 nations

  1. Home
ALBAWABA - Russians are expected to be exempt from entry visa requirements in 11 countries, including four Gulf Arab states.

Currently, Russia is seeking to conclude agreements to cancel visa requirements for Russian citizens in 11 countries, including the four Arab nations, namely Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

International media outlets quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov as saying that discussions on abolishing visas for Russian citizens "are currently taking place with a number of countries."

Among the countries, according to Ivanov, are Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, the Bahama Islands, Haiti, Zambia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago.

It has not yet been announced when the visa waivers will take effect.

The Russian deputy foreign minister said the government will announce the agreements once they are concluded. He did not set a date.

In February, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced moves toward visa waivers with 11 countries, in addition facilitating visas and easing applications with six other countries, including India and Indonesia.

