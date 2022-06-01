  1. Home
  3. Russia's Lavrov Hold Talks With Saudi Counterpart in Riyadh

Russia's Lavrov Hold Talks With Saudi Counterpart in Riyadh

Published June 1st, 2022 - 05:28 GMT
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov delivers a press conference after a meeting with his Mexican counterpart Marcelo Ebrard in Mexico City, on February 6, 2020. Lavrov is on an official tour of Cuba, Mexico and Venezuela. / AFP / RODRIGO ARANGUA
Lavrov, accompanying delegation arrive in Saudi capital on official visit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday met his Saudi Arabian counterpart Faisal bin Farhan in Riyadh, where he arrived on an official visit.

Lavrov and his accompanying delegation were received at the King Khalid International Airport by Saudi officials.

While no further details on the meeting were immediately available, Lavrov, who also visited Bahrain earlier in the day, is expected to meet foreign ministers from the Gulf Cooperation Council states on Wednesday.

According to state television RT, the top Russian diplomat will also meet Organization of Islamic Cooperation Secretary-General Hussein Taha.

In Manama, Lavrov was received by King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad. He also met his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani.

 

