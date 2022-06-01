Russia's Lavrov Hold Talks With Saudi Counterpart in Riyadh

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday met his Saudi Arabian counterpart Faisal bin Farhan in Riyadh, where he arrived on an official visit.

Lavrov and his accompanying delegation were received at the King Khalid International Airport by Saudi officials.

While no further details on the meeting were immediately available, Lavrov, who also visited Bahrain earlier in the day, is expected to meet foreign ministers from the Gulf Cooperation Council states on Wednesday.

Russia’s FM Lavrov arrives in Riyadh on an official visit to Saudi Arabia- SPA pic.twitter.com/9b9QRioy4y — حسن سجواني 🇦🇪 Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) May 31, 2022

According to state television RT, the top Russian diplomat will also meet Organization of Islamic Cooperation Secretary-General Hussein Taha.

In Manama, Lavrov was received by King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad. He also met his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani.