Sabra, Shatila Massacre Conjures up Horror Images 40 Years on

Al Bawaba Staff

Published September 13th, 2022 - 10:08 GMT
The Sabra and Shatila massacre of 1982 was one of the most significant milestones in Lebanon’s recent turbulent political history. (AFP)

ALBAWABA - Its trending. The Sabra-Shatila massacre in Lebanon is being remembered. Its 40 years since the massacre of Palestinians took place in the two adjacent camps of Lebanon at the hand of Phalangist militiamen.  

It was them who went into the camps on that September day ( 16 September, 1982) and started butchering Palestinians of men, women, young and old.

Palestinian supporters of the Islamic Jihad step on a poster bearing a portrait of former Israeli premier Ariel Sharon who died after being in a coma for eight years, aged 85. (AFP)

This is while the Israeli military which invaded Lebanon and Beirut on the previous June and lead to the withdrawal of the PLO from the country. His forces guarded the entrance of the camp and allowed the Palestinians to be massacred. 

Today Israeli politicians should pause and reflect and what happened then. Israeli military strongman General Ariel Sharon, and who led the Israeli invasion stood by and watched the Israeli Phalangist butcher the people where about 3000 people were  killed.

The late Robert Fisk, one of the first journalist to enter the camp one day after the massacre paints a horrifying pictures of what he had seen. In his Pity The Nation book on Lebanon he says he found himself clutching limbs which the Christian terrorists tried to hide by hastily burying.  

Today the massacre is being remembered with disdain, horror and utterly disbelief while Israelis try to hide what they've done.  

