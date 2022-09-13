Sabra, Shatila Massacre Conjures up Horror Images 40 Years on

ALBAWABA - Its trending. The Sabra-Shatila massacre in Lebanon is being remembered. Its 40 years since the massacre of Palestinians took place in the two adjacent camps of Lebanon at the hand of Phalangist militiamen.

It was them who went into the camps on that September day ( 16 September, 1982) and started butchering Palestinians of men, women, young and old.

Palestinian supporters of the Islamic Jihad step on a poster bearing a portrait of former Israeli premier Ariel Sharon who died after being in a coma for eight years, aged 85. (AFP)

This is while the Israeli military which invaded Lebanon and Beirut on the previous June and lead to the withdrawal of the PLO from the country. His forces guarded the entrance of the camp and allowed the Palestinians to be massacred.

Palestinians Still Resisting 40 Years On From Sabra And Shatila - OpEdhttps://t.co/BMZYNRam5p

Sept. 16 marks the 40th anniversary of the Sabra and Shatila massacre, the killing of about 3,000 Palestinians by Lebanon’s Phalangist militias operating under the command of the Is... pic.twitter.com/U6FukWn0jC — Eurasia Review (@EurasiaReview) September 12, 2022

Today Israeli politicians should pause and reflect and what happened then. Israeli military strongman General Ariel Sharon, and who led the Israeli invasion stood by and watched the Israeli Phalangist butcher the people where about 3000 people were killed.

On This Day: Remembering the 40th Anniversary of the Sabra Shatila Massacre, Ellen Siegel and Swee Ang recall…. https://t.co/Hb6UkxG3nW — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) September 12, 2022

The late Robert Fisk, one of the first journalist to enter the camp one day after the massacre paints a horrifying pictures of what he had seen. In his Pity The Nation book on Lebanon he says he found himself clutching limbs which the Christian terrorists tried to hide by hastily burying.

Waw LOL. The main character is really named Sabra??? Hence Sabra & Shatila massacre in ‘82: when over 3000 Palestinian refugees were killed by so-called “Lebanese right wing forces”. Leaked docs have shown what we knew all along, the whole operation was driven by Israeli mossad. https://t.co/vFx3jbWjky — peaches 🍑 (@RoyallPeaches) September 12, 2022

Today the massacre is being remembered with disdain, horror and utterly disbelief while Israelis try to hide what they've done.