Safety Problems! Probe Into The Aqaba Tragedy Presented to Jordan Cabinet

Published July 4th, 2022 - 10:00 GMT
Aqaba port
shutterstock Aqaba port
Cabinet briefed on investigation report on Aqaba toxic gas

The Cabinet on Sunday listened to a briefing on the report by the investigation team tasked with looking into the Aqaba incident, where the interior minister, and head of the investigation team, Mazen Faraya acquainted ministers with the findings of the report.

Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh said that the investigation team has completed its task with "high levels of efficiency and professionalism", the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The investigation team, comprised of several security agencies and relevant institutions in Aqaba, completed its work with those directly concerned with the course of events and procedures that led to this "tragic, sad and unacceptable incident”, Khasawneh said. 

He added that the government has also committed to His Majesty King Abdullah's directives to share the outcomes of the investigation with the public with "full transparency and clarity". 

Khasawneh directed stakeholders to refer the outcomes of the investigation to the Prosecutor’s General office immediately.

The incident showed that there was “an unacceptable overlap” between the public safety procedures at the port and the handling of hazardous items, he said. 

The prime minister also stated that the other side of the work of the investigation team includes several recommendations related to necessary developments at the port and in the port’s public safety structure.

The response of the government and all concerned state institutions was at a "high level of professionalism" that contributed to mitigating the direct impacts of the incident, according to Khasawneh.  

This article has been adapted from its original source.

