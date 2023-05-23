Sara Netanyahu to attend London testimony

ALBAWABA - Sara Netanyahu, Benjamin Netanyahu's wife, was granted earlier today, permission to attend Arnon Milchan's testimony in London, amid Case 1000. Lawyers believe that Ms. Netanyahu can alert lawyers in case any lies are told.

Israeli Prime Minister's team of lawyers requested for Sara Netanyahu, the PM's wife, to attend the testimony session of Arnon Milchan in London since Milchan is considered a key witness in the premier’s ongoing corruption trial. Israeli businessman Arnon Milchan is accused of providing expensive presents to the Netanyahu family in exchange for assistance in acquiring a US visa.

Sara Netanyahu, wife of Prime Minister Benjamin @Netanyahu, was permitted to attend the remote testimony of Israeli businessman Arnon Milchan for her husband's corruption trial.



By @StarrJpost | #Israelhttps://t.co/rGCxDkjC1M — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) May 23, 2023

"Mrs. Netanyahu is knowledgeable and can give us indications to intervene if something is true or false," Netanyahu’s attorney Amit Hadad told Times of Israel.

Case 1000, in which Milchan is a witness, revolves around the Netanyahus receiving gifts from wealthy patrons in exchange for favors, a quid pro quo.

The allegations against the Israeli PM claim that he helped Milchan with US visa issues as well as regulatory and tax benefits related to his business interests. The prosecution claims that in exchange for Netanyahu's help, he received a supply of luxury goods including; cigars, champagne, and jewelry.