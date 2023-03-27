Netanyahu expected to halt judicial overhaul

  1. Home
Published March 27th, 2023
Protesters block a road and hold national flags as they gather around a bonfire during a rally against the Israeli government's judicial reform in Tel Aviv, Israel on March 27, 2023. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)
ALBAWABA - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to stop the controversial judicial overhaul during his address today, Israeli local news reported on Monday. 

The Israeli government is likely to agree on a law that will qualify the appointment of Aryeh Deri as a minister before Netanyahu, Haaretz added.

On Sunday, the Israeli prime minister fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant after he called to halt the new judicial overhaul which is causing wide demonstrations in Israel.

Following the dismissal of Gallant, thousands of people took part in the protests in Tel Aviv. Research universities and some colleges started strikes against the legalization.

Under the new legislation, the coalition will get more control over the Judicial Appointments Committee, ahead of its second and third readings.

Protests leaders stressed that they will react and take a firm position against the judicial overhaul. They said: "The country won't remain silent until all dictatorship laws have been abolished completely. It is our policy not to accept compromises that would undermine the Supreme Court's independence and supremacy."

