Saudi Air Defenses Foil Houthi Drone at Khamis Mushait

Coalition air defenses intercepted an explosives-laden drone launched by Yemen's notorious Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia late on Saturday, the alliance command center said early Sunday.

In a statement carried by state TV Al-Ekhbariya, the Coalition said the weaponized UAV was aimed at the southern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait along the border with Yemen.

The #ArabCoalition has intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by #Yemen’s Houthis towards #SaudiArabia’s Khamis Mushait.https://t.co/7LgHiill7c — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) May 30, 2021



It was the latest in a series of missile and drone attacks by the Iran-backed militia against Saudi Arabia since the Kingdom spearheaded a coalition to restore the UN-recognized government in 2015.

Ignoring calls to support the peace negotiations being brokered by the United Nations, the militia has also refused to end its offensive in the city of Marib in north-central Yemen.

Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki on Saturday dismissed as "fabricated" video footage released by the Houthi movement claiming an incursion by its fighters into a Saudi Arabian border area on the frontlines.

This article has been adapted from its original source.