Saudi Ambassador 'Calms' Relations With The US By Focusing on Ukraine

Marwan Asmar

Published October 20th, 2022 - 09:36 GMT
Princess Rima Bint Bandar Bin Sultan (AFP/Getty Images)

ALBAWABA - Saudi Ambassador to Washington Princess Rima Bint Bandar Bin Sultan has been making her voice herd over international relations and the Ukraine issue. 

Her name is trending on the social media with direct quotes, tweeting that the Saudi Kingdom has dealt with the Ukraine-Russian crisis from a principled position of respecting the sovereignty of the lands of both countries. 

This view is being retweeted on the social media. Although Princess Rima didn't allude to the situation, it is widely understood relations between the United States and Saudi Arabia is going through a rough patch at the moment with many US Congressmen calling for its reappraisal

This tension increased when the OPEC+ countries of which Saudi Arabia is a leader, decided to cut production to shore up the international oil prices. This move was interpreted by Washington as siding with the Russians that has declared war on the Ukraine since 24 February. 

On her twitter account the Saudi Ambassador defends her country's relations with Ukraine saying it voted in the UN against the annexation resolution by Russia of four Ukraine regions and is providing badly needed aid to the country through a blow-by-blow account and in a detailed factsheet:

Her tweet may go some way to mending the current tense relations between Saudi Arabia and America. 

