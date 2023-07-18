Saudi Arabia and Turkey sign defense and energy deals

ALBAWABA - Later on Monday, Saudi Arabia and Turkey signed a number of memorandums of understanding touching on encompassing investment, the defense industry, energy, and communications.

Upon meetings led by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to strengthen bilateral ties, a number of agreements were signed between the two countries.

"The two sides reviewed aspects of bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, prospects for joint cooperation, and opportunities for its development in various fields" SPA reported.

Saudi Minister of Defense said over Twitter: "I signed today a defense cooperation plan with HE Yaşar Güler, the Turkish National Defense Minister, in line with the military and defense cooperation efforts between our two friendly countries".

With the support of HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, I signed today a defense cooperation plan with HE Yaşar Güler, the Turkish National Defense Minister, in line with the military and defense cooperation efforts between our two friendly countries.

The two sides also signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of direct investment, as well as two contracts with the Turkish company Baykar, which specializes in artificial intelligence and drone production.

On his first stop in a three-day Gulf tour, Erdogan was received by high-profile Saudi officials including Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud. Erdogan led a delegation of almost 20 Turkish officials including; the Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan; Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar; Minister of National Defense Yasar Guler.

Erdogan's Gulf Tour

Erdogan is expected to conclude this tour on the 19th, as he is also set to visit Qatar and the UAE. All eyes are on the outcomes of this visit, as Turkey has "high hopes", as it seeks to alleviate financial difficulties, recurrent inflation, and a sinking currency.