Erdogan gifts Saudi Crown Prince Togg car

ALBAWABA - During the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Saudi Arabia, he gave Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman a Togg car.

Erdogan's visit to Jeddah is the first one since his reelection on May 28. During the visit, Saudi Arabia and Turkey signed many deals in defense and energy fields.

Erdogan will be visiting multiple Gulf countries including Qatar and the United Arab Emirates between July 17-19. The visits come with “high hopes” for more cooperation, investment and finance between Turkey and GCC.

لحظة إهداء الرئيس اردوغان سيارة Togg لولي العهد الامير محمد بن سلمان pic.twitter.com/GVW1QtDIHz July 17, 2023

However, what was most talked about during Erdogan's visit to Saudi Arabia was the white Togg car which Erdogan gave as a gift to Mohammed Bin Salman.

Erdogan and Salman jointly examined the Togg car, which is the first Turkish-developed electric car, in the courtyard of Al Salam Royal Palace in Jeddah.

Later on, Saudi Crown Prince (MBS) took the Togg car to drive Erdogan back to his hotel.

Social media users have interacted with the gift from Erdogan to MBS as one said: "The first Turkish car will be on the roads soon. Congratulations TOGG."