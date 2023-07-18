  1. Home
Published July 18th, 2023 - 05:48 GMT
Erdogan gifts Saudi Crown Prince Togg car
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (L) follows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan upon his arrival during an official ceremony at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on June 22, 2022. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP)

ALBAWABA - During the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Saudi Arabia, he gave Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman a Togg car.

Erdogan's visit to Jeddah is the first one since his reelection on May 28. During the visit, Saudi Arabia and Turkey signed many deals in defense and energy fields.

Erdogan will be visiting multiple Gulf countries including Qatar and the United Arab Emirates between July 17-19. The visits come with “high hopes” for more cooperation, investment and finance between Turkey and GCC.

However, what was most talked about during Erdogan's visit to Saudi Arabia was the white Togg car which Erdogan gave as a gift to Mohammed Bin Salman. 

Erdogan and Salman jointly examined the Togg car, which is the first Turkish-developed electric car, in the courtyard of Al Salam Royal Palace in Jeddah.

Later on, Saudi Crown Prince (MBS) took the Togg car to drive Erdogan back to his hotel.

Social media users have interacted with the gift from Erdogan to MBS as one said: "The first Turkish car will be on the roads soon. Congratulations TOGG."

