Saudi Arabia Condemns Missile Attack on Baghdad Airport

The Saudi foreign ministry on Saturday condemned an attack that targeted Baghdad International Airport on Friday.

Six rockets struck the airport’s facility, damaging two commercial planes but causing no casualties, Iraq’s military said.

The Saudi foreign ministry statement said the Kingdom rejected threats to the stability of Iraq and its air navigation, adding that it stood with the Iraqi government and the measures it is taking to protect its security.

The statement also affirmed Saudi Arabia's position in rejecting terrorism in all its forms and forms, regardless of its motives.



The rockets fired in the early hours of the morning landed on planes parked in a waiting area of Iraqi Airways, the country’s national carrier.

One of the rockets fired on Friday created a gaping hole in the cockpit area of one of the planes.

The attack marks an escalation of a series of strikes that have targeted the US and their allies as well as Iraqi government institutions since the start of the year, however most attacks targeting Baghdad airport did not cause heavy damage or affect civilian areas of the airport facility.

In #Iraq, unidentified persons fired six 107-mm rockets in the direction of the airport in #Baghdad, where #US military personnel are stationed. To repel the attack, the C-RAM missile defense system was activated. #Turkish Airbus A300 aircraft received damage pic.twitter.com/Ag93z7gkis — Middle East Update (@islamicworldupd) January 30, 2022

The recent increase followed the second anniversary of the US strike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.