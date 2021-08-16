Saudi Arabia Evacuates Its Embassy Staff in Kabul

Saudi Arabia has evacuated members of its diplomatic mission in Kabul, “due to the current and unstable conditions in Afghanistan,” Saudi Press Agency said citing the foreign ministry.

Saudi Arabia says all staff were evacuated from embassy in Kabul on Sunday due to changing conditions on the ground, the AP reports, joining other countries that have also shuttered their embassies as the Taliban advance on the Afghan capital. — Nick king (@NaskingKing) August 16, 2021

The ministry said that “all members of the Kingdom’s embassy in the Afghan capital, Kabul, have been evacuated, and they have arrived home in good health and wellness.”

The Taliban mounted a lightening offensive and on Sunday militants entered the capital and took control of the presidential palace, forcing President Ashraf Ghani to flee the country.



