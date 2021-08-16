Saudi Arabia Evacuates Its Embassy Staff in Kabul

  1. Home
Published August 16th, 2021 - 07:03 GMT
Saudi Arabia evacuates embassy staff in Afghanistan
Afghan passengers carry their belongings as they come out from the domestic terminal, at the Kabul airport in Kabul on August 8, 2021. (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR / AFP)
Highlights
Foreign ministry says all members “have arrived home in good health”.

Saudi Arabia has evacuated members of its diplomatic mission in Kabul, “due to the current and unstable conditions in Afghanistan,” Saudi Press Agency said citing the foreign ministry.

Also ReadNations Call on Their Citizens to Leave Afghanistan

The ministry said that “all members of the Kingdom’s embassy in the Afghan capital, Kabul, have been evacuated, and they have arrived home in good health and wellness.”

The Taliban mounted a lightening offensive and on Sunday militants entered the capital and took control of the presidential palace, forcing President Ashraf Ghani to flee the country.

Also ReadNations Call on Their Citizens to Leave AfghanistanGermany Closes Embassy in Kabul


This article has been adapted from its original source.

