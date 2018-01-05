Saudi Arabia Intercepts and Destroys Houthi Missile
The missile was intercepted over Najran, a city in southwestern Saudi Arabia near the Yemen border. (AFP/File photo)
Follow >
Click here to add Abdu Rabbo Mansour Hadi as an alert
Disable alert for Abdu Rabbo Mansour Hadi,
Click here to add Aden as an alert
Disable alert for Aden,
Click here to add Ali Abdullah Saleh as an alert
Disable alert for Ali Abdullah Saleh,
Click here to add Najran as an alert
Disable alert for Najran,
Click here to add Riyadh as an alert
Disable alert for Riyadh,
Click here to add Sanaa as an alert
Disable alert for Sanaa,
Click here to add Saudi Government as an alert
Disable alert for Saudi Government,
Click here to add Twitter as an alert
Disable alert for Twitter,
Click here to add Yemeni government as an alert
Disable alert for Yemeni government
A ballistic missile fired toward Saudi Arabia by Houthi rebels was intercepted and destroyed by Saudi defense forces, according to a government statement.
The missile was intercepted over Najran, a city in southwestern Saudi Arabia near the Yemen border.
"The missile was deliberately launched toward Najran to target civilian areas and population, but it was intercepted and destroyed," according to the statement. "The scattered fragments objection of the missile caused a minor damage to private property of one citizen and no loss of life."
- U.S. Shows ‘Undeniable’ Proof Iran Arms Yemeni Houthis
- Houthi Rebels Announce the Launch of 'Ballistic Missile' into Saudi Arabia
The group claiming to have launched the attack said in a Twitter statement it was a "successful launch of a short range ballistic missile at a military target in Saudi Arabia," according to a television network run by the Houthi rebels.
Houthi rebels, who represent the country's Zaidi Shiite Muslim minority, have fought the Yemeni government periodically since 2004.
The conflict exploded in 2014 and 2015, when rebels, along with supporters of former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, entered the capital of Sanaa and forced President Abdu Rabbo Mansour Hadi to flee to the port city of Aden.
In November, the Saudi government said it had intercepted a Houthi-launched missile intended to strike the international airport in its capital city of Riyadh.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
RELATED ARTICLES