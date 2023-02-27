Saudi Arabia pledges $400m to Ukraine

ALBAWABA - Saudi Arabia pledged to disburse $400 million in humanitarian aid to war-ravaged Ukraine, the Saudi foreign ministry said.

The announcement came at the conclusion of a high-level delegation’s visit to Ukraine's capital Kyiv, led by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

The top Saudi diplomat met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and the head of the Ukrainian president's office Andriy Yermak.

Discussions focused on ways to to enhance bilateral cooperation in the various fields and regional and international developments of common concern.

An agreement signed between the two countries on Sunday projects a $100 million joint cooperation program to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine, the state news agency SPA reported.

A memorandum of understanding vowed that the Saudi Fund for Development will finance Ukraine’s oil derivatives worth $300 million and was signed by the fund’s chief executive Sultan Abdulrahman al-Marshad.

The aid package was first announced by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last October, after his phone call with Ukrainian President.