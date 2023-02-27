Saudi Arabia pledges $400m to Ukraine

  1. Home
Published February 27th, 2023 - 07:02 GMT
Saudi foreign minister in Ukraine.
his handout picture taken and released by the Ukrainian Presidential press service on February 26, 2023, shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) shaking hands with Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud (R) prior to their talks in Kyiv. (Photo by Handout / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE"

ALBAWABA - Saudi Arabia pledged to disburse $400 million in humanitarian aid to war-ravaged Ukraine, the Saudi foreign ministry said.

The announcement came at the conclusion of a high-level delegation’s visit to Ukraine's capital Kyiv, led by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

The top Saudi diplomat  met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and the head of the Ukrainian president's office Andriy Yermak.

Discussions focused on ways to to enhance bilateral cooperation in the various fields and regional and international developments of common concern.

An agreement signed between the two countries on Sunday projects a $100 million joint cooperation program to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine, the state news agency SPA reported.

A memorandum of understanding vowed that the Saudi Fund for Development will finance Ukraine’s oil derivatives worth $300 million and was signed by the fund’s chief executive Sultan Abdulrahman al-Marshad.

The aid package was first announced by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last October, after his phone call with Ukrainian President.

