Saudi Arabia Reports Highest Covid-19 Cases in Three Months

Saudi Arabia recorded 565 COVID-19 cases on Monday, marking the highest daily tally of cases since Feb. 28 this year.

There was also one death reported, with the total death toll reaching 9,104, according to a statement of the Ministry of Health.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus accounted for 755,980, the ministry said while noting that the number of recoveries stood at 114, raising the total number of recovered cases to 742,677, which represents 98.4 percent of total COVID-19 cases.

Nearly 24,500 new tests of coronavirus carried out in the Kingdom while the total number of COVID-19 vaccination doses administered across the Kingdom reached 64.59 million.