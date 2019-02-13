Saudi Arabia Transfers $60M to Palestinian Finance Ministry

(Shutterstock)

Saudi Arabia announced that it transferred $60 million to the Palestinian Finance Ministry, on Wednesday.

The Saudi ambassador to Egypt, Usama bin Ahmad al-Nugali, said in a statement that the $60 million, transferred from the Saudi Development Fund, makes up its monthly contribution to support the Palestinian Authority’s (PA) budget for November and December 2018, in addition January 2019.

Al-Nugali confirmed that this contribution is part of Saudi Arabia’s permanent support to Palestine and the Palestinian question at political, economic, and humanitarian levels.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is currently on a two-day official visit in Riyadh, the Saudi capital, to discuss political developments in Palestine with King Salman.

