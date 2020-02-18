Saudi Arabia Will Develop Relations With Israel Once Peace is Achieved

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said this weekend that the kingdom will develop relations with Israel once a peace deal with the Palestinians has been agreed upon, according to media reports.

"Upgrading relations with Israel will occur only when a peace agreement is signed and is in accordance with Palestinian conditions," Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud, said while attending the Munich Security Conference.

It comes after Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir said he saw "positive elements" to US President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan.

Despite Palestinian opposition, Saudi Arabia - along with other Gulf states - previously expressed support for Trump's plan - dubbed Deal of the Century - when it was first unveiled last month.

Gulf states such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain have worked to normalise ties with Israel.

An Israeli Likud party official said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering the possibility of facilitating Muslim pilgrimage directly from Tel Aviv to Saudi Arabia for Hajj, according to Palestinian reports.

