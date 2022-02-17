  1. Home
Saudi Arabia's Covid-19 Cases Hit 1,569

Published February 17th, 2022 - 01:44 GMT
covid-19 cases
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 704,896

Saudi Arabia announced one death from COVID-19 and 1,569 new infections on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 499 were recorded in Riyadh, 121 in Dammam, 96 in Jeddah, and 56 in Hofuf. Several other cities recorded less than fifty new cases each.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 704,896 after 2,847 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,978 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Nearly 60 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

