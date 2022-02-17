Saudi Arabia's Covid-19 Cases Hit 1,569

Saudi Arabia announced one death from COVID-19 and 1,569 new infections on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 499 were recorded in Riyadh, 121 in Dammam, 96 in Jeddah, and 56 in Hofuf. Several other cities recorded less than fifty new cases each.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 704,896 after 2,847 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,978 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Nearly 60 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.



