Jordan COVID Case Rates Remain at All-Time High

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 in Jordan are continuing at rates not seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

The previous high was 9,417 daily cases reported by the Ministry of Health back on March 15, 2021, but that record has since been shattered with more than double the number of daily cases being reported for multiple days in a row.

The March 15 record was first exceeded on Jan. 24, 2022, with a daily positive case rate of 11,478. The rate then continued to climb throughout January, reaching as high as 16,226 on Jan. 31.

This trend continued throughout February and brought day after day of record numbers with 21,386 daily cases on Feb. 4, 22,720 daily cases on Feb. 8, and 22,113 daily cases on Feb. 14.

Now, with the Ministry of Health reporting 18,477 daily cases on Feb. 15, the case rate appears to be plateauing and it has yet to exceed the new all-time high of 22,720 daily cases from approximately two weeks ago.

However, despite the daily highs Jordan has been recording for over a month, the number of daily deaths reported by the Ministry of Health remain at relatively low levels, giving the Jordanian government the justification it needs to avoid enforcing another country-wide shutdown.

22 deaths were reported on Feb. 15 and the highest number reported since the beginning of January was 35 deaths on Feb. 8, coinciding with the spike in daily cases.

The highest number of daily deaths reported in Jordan since the beginning of the pandemic were peaks of 91 deaths on Nov. 10, 2020, and 111 deaths on March 31, 2021.