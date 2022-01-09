  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Saudi Arabia's Covid-19 Cases Hit 3,068

Saudi Arabia's Covid-19 Cases Hit 3,068

Published January 9th, 2022 - 10:04 GMT
Saudi Arabia reports 3,068 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Saudi Arabia on Thursday reimposed social distancing measures at the Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, after recording the highest number of infections in months. (Photo by AFP)
Highlights
More than 52.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began

Saudi Arabia confirmed 3,068 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 575,293.

Also ReadOver 100,000 Protest Against Vaccine Passports in FranceOver 100,000 Protest Against Vaccine Passports in France

It also confirmed two new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the Kingdom’s death toll to 8,892.

The Ministry of Health said that of the current cases, 134 remain in critical condition.

It added that 793 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 545,771.

More than 52.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began, with more than 23.3 million people fully vaccinated.

 

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Covid-19Saudi ArabiavaccineDeathsCOVID-19 cases

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...