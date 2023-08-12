Saudi Arabia's first Non-Resident ambassador to Palestine presents credentials

ALBAWABA - In a significant stride towards strengthening diplomatic ties, Saudi Arabia's inaugural ambassador to Palestine, Nayif bin Bender al-Sudeyri, has officially handed over his credentials to Palestinian authorities. This move underscores the burgeoning relationship between the two nations.

According to reports from the Palestinian official news agency WAFA, the credential presentation took place at the Palestinian Embassy in Amman, Jordan, where Ambassador al-Sudeyri personally delivered his credentials to Mecdi al-Halidi, the Diplomatic Advisor to Palestinian President.

This remarkable development marks a groundbreaking chapter in Saudi Arabia's engagement with Palestine, as Nayif bin Bender al-Sudeyri embarks on his role as a fully authorized extraordinary ambassador. Additionally, he is set to assume the responsibilities of the non-resident Consul General in Jerusalem.

During the credential presentation ceremony, Mecdi al-Halidi voiced his optimism about the prospects this milestone holds for reinforcing the deep-rooted ties between the two fraternal nations.

The delivery of the letter of credentials to President Mahmoud Abbas is anticipated, signifying the formal recognition of Ambassador al-Sudeyri's new role.

Nayif bin Bender al-Sudeyri's past diplomatic experience includes serving as Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Amman, further highlighting his seasoned expertise in regional affairs.