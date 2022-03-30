Saudi Coalition to Suspend Military Operations in Yemen in Ramadan

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi rebel group said late Tuesday that it will suspend military operations in Yemen during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

The Saudi state news agency SPA cited a statement from the coalition’s official spokesman, Brigadier General Turki al-Malki, as saying that the coalition will suspend military operations in Yemen beginning Wednesday morning.

The statement said this was a step to support all endeavors and efforts to reach a comprehensive, sustainable resolution to the Yemeni conflict and achieve security and stability in the brotherly nation of Yemen.

"The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will abide by this cessation and undertake all necessary steps and procedures to ensure its success and create the propitious conditions needed for successful consultations and a favorable environment for the Holy Month of Ramadan to make peace and end the conflict," it said.