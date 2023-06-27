Saudi Crown Prince Closely Monitors Hajj Affairs from Mecca

ALBAWABA-The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, acting on behalf of the Saudi king and custodian of the two holy mosques, visited the city of Mecca to personally oversee the preparations and facilities arranged for the esteemed guests of Allah during the Hajj season of 1444.

The pilgrimage commenced last Monday from the city of tents in Mina, known as the Tarwiyah phase, followed by the apex of Hajj, the stand at Arafat Mount. Today, as pilgrims spend the night in Muzdalifah, the celebrations of Eid take place, symbolizing the day of slaughtering in Islam. This significant occasion is followed by the stoning of Jamrat Al-Aqaba. The Hajj journey continues for three consecutive days known as Tashreeq, during which the stoning of Jamrat occurs over three days. The Hajj season concludes on Saturday afternoon, the 13th of Dhu Al-Hajjah, 1444.

Flocking down the valley to Muzdalifah, pilgrims speed up with their souls before their steps.#Proclaim_to_the_People#In_Peace_and_Security#Makkah_and_Madinah_Eagerly_Await_You

pic.twitter.com/RjgDiPj062 — Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (@MoHU_En) June 27, 2023

This year's Hajj is of particular significance as it is the largest gathering since the covid-19 pandemic lockdown in 2020, with approximately 2 million pilgrims from within Saudi Arabia and around the world. Extensive measures and facilities have been implemented to ensure the comfort of the pilgrims, including the provision of E-buses, cooling fans, and special white colors to mitigate the effects of the heat. The organization of this year's Hajj season has been meticulously planned, incorporating advanced mechanisms to ensure smooth operations.

The efforts dedicated to facilitating and accommodating the pilgrims have been commendable, with a focus on ensuring their ease and safety. Notably, there have been no major incidents or overcrowding reported during the initial phases of the Hajj season. The commitment to meticulous organization and the provision of comprehensive amenities reflects the dedication of the Saudi authorities to create a memorable and spiritually fulfilling Hajj experience for all participants.