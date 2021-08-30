Saudi Defense Destroys 3 Houthi Drones Targeting Khamis Mushayt

  1. Home
Published August 30th, 2021 - 09:10 GMT
Saudi air defenses intercept 3 Houthi missiles
A supporter of Yemen's Shiite Huthi rebels gestures during a gathering to commemorate Eid al-Ghadir in the Huthi-held capital Sanaa on July 28, 2021. (Photo by Mohammed HUWAIS / AFP)

A state media reported on Sunday, Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed three drones launched by the Houthi militia in Yemen toward the Kingdom.

The Arab coalition said the drones were targeting the southern city of Khamis Mushayt.

It added that it was “thwarting all attempts by the Houthi militia against civilians and civilian objects.”

In a statement, the coalition denounced the Houthi attacks as a "futile and barbaric to target civilians and civilian objects."


"We are taking operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects from hostile attempts," the statement said.

Bahrain’s foreign ministry condemned the attack and said it supports Saudi Arabia against anything that targets its security and stability, state news agency BNA reported.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

