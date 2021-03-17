Saudi Denounces The Storming of Yemeni Palace

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday denounced the storming by protesters of Yemen’s presidential palace in the southern city of Aden.

The Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the incident, according to the state-run SPA news agency.

The two sides of the Riyadh Agreement were urgently called to meet in Riyadh to complete the implementation of its remaining points, it said.

Hundreds of migrants, mostly Ethiopians, were held in cramped conditions by Houthi forces in Yemen. When they went on a hunger strike in protest, Houthi forces fired unidentified projectiles into the detention center, causing a fire that killed scores. https://t.co/d8a6DU4l6v pic.twitter.com/C1EjIbUxWh — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) March 16, 2021

Underlining that the Riyadh Agreement between the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council is a guarantee of the unity of the people of the country, it said its implementation will greatly contribute to reaching a comprehensive political solution.

Demonstrators broke into the presidential palace Tuesday amid public anger over the lack of services, poor living conditions and depreciation of the local currency.

There were government officials inside the palace when the protesters stormed the building, a source said.

Demonstrators protest living conditions in Yemen https://t.co/wD3u1Br46b via @SBSNews — David Griffiths (@DavidGr07837209) March 17, 2021

According to the source, the protesters withdrew from the palace after they were persuaded by Aden Police Director Major General Mutahar Al-Shuaibi to leave.

Video from today's university student protests in Mukalla Hadhramaut. Govt corruption, skyrocketing fuel and food prices have left residents of oil rich Hadhramaut and the rest of #SouthYemen in despair. #Yemenpic.twitter.com/OEWGRJtuez — Summer Ahmed (@samwrax) March 10, 2021

Yemen has been wracked by violence and instability since 2014, when Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sana’a.

