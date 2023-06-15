Saudi foreign minister will visit Iran

ALBAWABA Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, will visit Tehran next Saturday.

The reopening of the Saudi embassy may take place during the visit, according to Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Last week, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the opening of the Tehran embassy in Riyadh and the Iranian Consulate General in Jeddah.

Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed in March, in a deal brokered by China, to end a diplomatic rift and re-establish relations following many years.

Saudi Arabia has yet to confirm when it will open its embassy in Tehran or its pick for ambassador.