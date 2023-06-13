Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince to visit France

ALBAWABA - Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, is set to embark on a significant visit to France on Friday for him to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron. The highly anticipated meeting will take place in Paris.

MBS is due to visit #France on Friday. This is his second visit to the country in about a year.



Paris boosted #cultural ties with Riyadh by developing the historic #AlUla, which MBS wants to turn into a global tourism destination.https://t.co/CWBvNXO8kH — Dr. Najah Al Otaibi (@DrNajahAlotaibi) June 13, 2023

According to a statement made by the French presidency, on Tuesday, the Crown Prince will engage in a fruitful discussion, addressing mutual interests and potential areas of collaboration with Macron during their meeting in the capital city.

The expected meeting marks their first meeting in Paris since July 2022, where they last had the opportunity to connect, exchange views on various matters and deepen their bilateral ties.

In November 2022, bin Salman convened with international leaders, including Macron and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit held in Bangkok.

The visit holds great significance as it highlights the ongoing efforts to strengthen diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and France.

Furthermore, it underscores the commitment of both nations to foster constructive dialogue and explore avenues for cooperation across various sectors, including politics, economy, and culture.

As the Crown Prince embarks on his visit to France, the world eagerly awaits the outcomes of the discussions and the potential collaborations that may emerge from this meeting.

This diplomatic interaction holds the promise of further strengthening the bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and France, fostering prosperity and progress for both nations.