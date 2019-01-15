Saudi Foreign Ministry Denies Re-opening Embassy in Damascus
Damascus (Shutterstock)
Referring to what has been circulated by some websites on a statement attributed to Dr. Ibrahim Bin Abdulaziz Al-Assaf, minister of foreign affairs, on opening the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's embassy in the Syrian capital, Damascus, an official source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied the claimed statement, affirming that this statement is completely untrue and baseless.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12