Saudi King Dismisses Public Security Director For Alleged Corruption, 19 Officials also Sacked

ALBAWABA - Saudi King Salman dismissed the Kingdom’s director of public security and referred him for public investigation according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

#عاجل #أمر_ملكي: إنهاء خدمة الفريق الأول خالد بن قرار الحربي مدير الأمن العام بإحالته إلى التقاعد مع إحالته للتحقيق.https://t.co/93ibL8WsMu#واس pic.twitter.com/1xZAamICvH — واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) September 7, 2021

The dismissal of Khalid bin Qarrar Al Harbi comes as part of a royal decree that also includes the sacking of 19 other officials that were not identified according to the Anadolu press agency.

Saudi king sacks public security director, refers him for probe https://t.co/fwF0qYEifY — Joe Catron (@jncatron) September 8, 2021

Quoting official sources Al Harbi stands accused of “committed numerous violations and breaches” that includes the “seizing of public money and personal interest” as quoted by the Turkish press agency.

Saudi king sacks director of public security, refers him for investigation https://t.co/CYh3WnG9Dx — gulfnews.Network (@GulfnewsN) September 8, 2021

It further adds official reports suggest Al Harbi stands "accused of committing a number of crimes, including forgery, bribery, and abuse of power, with the participation of 18 people from the public and private sectors."

Khalid Al Harbi fired as Saudi Public Security Chief over corruption https://t.co/f5zcrJsqw7 — Mariam (@onlymytweets) September 8, 2021

Also quoting the SPA, Iran’s Press TV states that Al Harbi and the others will be investigated by the Kingdom’s Anti-Corruption Commission Nazaha. He had been in his position since December 2018.