Saudi Open Its Airspace to All, Plus Israel

Saudi Arabia will open its airspace "for all air carriers that meet requirements of the authority for overflying," the country’s civil aviation authority announced early Friday.

In a written statement, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said the decision was taken "to complement the efforts aimed at consolidating the Kingdom’s position as a global hub connecting three continents and to enhance international air connectivity."

The country’s decision on the opening of its airspace for all air carriers, which will include Israel’s, comes ahead of US President Joe Biden’s visit to Jeddah.

Biden will touch down in the Saudi Arabian port city on Friday after he concludes his meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem the same day.

-US president welcomes 'historic decision'

The US administration hailed Saudi Arabia's decision on the opening of its airspace.

"President Biden welcomes and commends the historic decision by the leadership of Saudi Arabia to open Saudi airspace to all civilian carriers without discrimination, a decision that includes flights to and from Israel," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a written statement.

The Gulf country's decision on the opening of the airspace, he said, "is the result of the President’s persistent and principled diplomacy with Saudi Arabia over many months, culminating in his visit today."

Touching on the importance of the decision, Sullivan underlined that Saudi Arabia's move "paves the way for a more integrated, stable, and secure Middle East region, which is vital for the security and prosperity of the United States and the American people and for the security and prosperity of Israel."

"The President will have more to say on this breakthrough later today, as we embark on his historic flight directly from Israel to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia," he noted.

After the Abraham Accords signed between Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Israel in 2020, Saudi Arabia allowed flights between Israel and Gulf states to cross through its airspace.