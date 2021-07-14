Saudi Operates Medical Air Bridge to Tunisia Amidst Covid-19 Spike

Saudi Arabia has operated on Wednesday an air bridge to Tunisia to help it cope with its coronavirus outbreak, as infections are rapidly rising and country’s health care system is struggling to contain the situation.

The aid was dispatched through the the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) under the directives of Saudi King Salman, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

Egypt has sent 31 tons of urgent medical aid to Tunisia, after the medical sector was overwhelmed by the outbreak of the Delta variant of Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/ylvPs1Pn23 — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) July 10, 2021

The move was in response to a request from Tunisian President Kais Saied during a call with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, general supervisor of KSrelief, said earlier that the directive “comes as an affirmation of the depth of the strong relations that bind the leaderships of the two countries.”

Due to the recent coronavirus outbreak in Tunisia, #Algeria stepped in and is providing much needed medical assistance. Authorities sent several oxygen tanks (100K cubic meters in total).



Despite the several internal issues, 🇩🇿 is always in solidarity with its neighbors. https://t.co/PH5NstO7R6 — Zine Ghebouli (@GheZinou) July 10, 2021

He said the aid includes 190 artificial respirators, 319 oxygen tanks, 150 medical beds, and 50 vital signs monitoring devices with trolleys, as well as 4 million medical masks, 500,000 medical gloves, 180 pulse oximeters, 25 intravenous drug pumps, nine defibrillators, 15 video laryngoscopes, and five electrocardiographs (ECG).

