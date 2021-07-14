  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Saudi Operates Medical Air Bridge to Tunisia Amidst Covid-19 Spike

Saudi Operates Medical Air Bridge to Tunisia Amidst Covid-19 Spike

Published July 14th, 2021 - 11:54 GMT
Saudi Arabia sends medical aid to help Tunisia battle coronavirus outbreak
Tunisian physician Hichem Ouadi takes a swab sample from a patient to test for COVID-19 coronavirus disease at a clinic in the town of Bou Mhel in Tunisia's Ben Arous province southeast of the capital on July 7, 2021. FETHI BELAID / AFP
Highlights
Saudi medical supplies send to support Tunisia in its battel against the novel pandemic.

Saudi Arabia has operated on Wednesday an air bridge to Tunisia to help it cope with its coronavirus outbreak, as infections are rapidly rising and country’s health care system is struggling to contain the situation.

Also ReadCrisis-Ridden Tunisia’s Helps The Less Fortunate!Crisis-Ridden Tunisia’s Helps The Less Fortunate!

The aid was dispatched through the the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) under the directives of Saudi King Salman, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The move was in response to a request from Tunisian President Kais Saied during a call with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday.

 

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, general supervisor of KSrelief, said earlier that the directive “comes as an affirmation of the depth of the strong relations that bind the leaderships of the two countries.”

Also ReadCrisis-Ridden Tunisia’s Helps The Less Fortunate!Egypt Sends 31 Tons Medical Supplies to Covid-Stricken Tunisia

He said the aid includes 190 artificial respirators, 319 oxygen tanks, 150 medical beds, and 50 vital signs monitoring devices with trolleys, as well as 4 million medical masks, 500,000 medical gloves, 180 pulse oximeters, 25 intravenous drug pumps, nine defibrillators, 15 video laryngoscopes, and five electrocardiographs (ECG).

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Tunisiacoronaviruspandemiccoronavirus outbreak

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...