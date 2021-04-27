Saudi Police Intercept Booby-trapped Boat Near The Yanbu Port

Saudi forces intercepted and destroyed a remote-controlled booby-trapped boat in the Red Sea near the port of Yanbu, Al Arabiya reported on Tuesday.

Saudi naval units spotted the booby-trapped boat this morning and destroyed it, the report said.



Investigations are currently underway to determine who was behind the attempted attack.

Saudi Arabia said it will take strict measures against any hostile attempts to target national capabilities.

#BREAKING A vessel possibly attacked off Saudi Arabia's Yanbu port: Dryad Global — Guy Elster (@guyelster) April 27, 2021