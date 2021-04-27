  1. Home
  Saudi Police Intercept Booby-trapped Boat Near The Yanbu Port

Saudi Police Intercept Booby-trapped Boat Near The Yanbu Port

Published April 27th, 2021
Saudi forces intercept booby-trapped boat near Yanbu port
Yanbu port, Saudi Arabia. (Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Saudi forces intercepted and destroyed a remote-controlled booby-trapped boat in the Red Sea near the port of Yanbu, Al Arabiya reported on Tuesday.

Saudi naval units spotted the booby-trapped boat this morning and destroyed it, the report said.


Investigations are currently underway to determine who was behind the attempted attack.

Saudi Arabia said it will take strict measures against any hostile attempts to target national capabilities.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

 

Tags: Attack Saudi Arabia red sea Yanbu port

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.

