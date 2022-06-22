Saudi Prince in Turkey to Restore Post-Khashoggi Bilateral Ties

ALBAWABA - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Ben Salman is in Turkey where he was received by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Wednesday. This is the final part of a regional tour that took the Prince Mohammad, first to Egypt and then Jordan.

WATCH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visits Turkey for the first time since the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in its Istanbul consulate. pic.twitter.com/M0Nhuv9P73 — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) June 22, 2022

Erdogan welcomed the Crown Prince with an official ceremony in the capital Ankara according to the Anadolu. Later Erdogan met the Crown Prince at the presidential complex and had a one-on-one and inter-delegation meetings before an official dinner.

The visit is trending on the social media and is receiving coverage on the international level not least of all because of the slaying of Jamal Khashoggi in Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

Saudi Crown Prince MBS is visiting Turkey for the first time since the killing of Jamal Khashoggi.

Officials say MBS sought a promise that Erdogan would never mention Khashoggi’s death again and would persuade Turkish media to stop dredging up the topic.. https://t.co/x1wrzNmycO — Shelby Holliday (@shelbyholliday) June 22, 2022

Erdogan and Ben Salman are discussing ways to take bilateral relations to a much higher level during the prince's official visit the Turkish news agency reports. Last April, Erdogan paid a two-day working visit to Saudi Arabia aimed at boosting bilateral ties.

The official visit will involve discussions on taking bilateral relations to a higher level in this new era between the two nations pic.twitter.com/JZzEZ68mND — TRT World (@trtworld) June 22, 2022

On his visit, Erdogan met Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as well as the crown prince, and discussed various international, regional, and bilateral issues.

On his way back to Türkiye following his visit to Saudi Arabia, Erdogan said Ankara and Riyadh are determined to continue efforts for the common interests and stability of the region. While negotiating with Egypt, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates to normalize relations, Erdogan described these efforts as a "new era" for a process of making friends and not enemies, Anadolu concludes.

There were harsh words from Khashoggi's fiancee Hatice Cengiz who didn't mince words about the Crown Prince.

Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancee Hatice Cengiz called Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman a "murderer".



Her comments come amid his first visit to Ankara since the Saudi journalist's assassination at the hands of Saudi agents in Istanbul in 2018https://t.co/kXQEcUCtOM — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) June 22, 2022

