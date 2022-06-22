Saudi Prince in Turkey to Restore Post-Khashoggi Bilateral Ties

  1. Home
Published June 22nd, 2022 - 04:21 GMT
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) welcomes Saudi Crown Prince
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) welcomes Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (L) with an official ceremony in Ankara, Turkiye on June 22, 2022. ( Credit: Ali Balikci - Anadolu Agency )

ALBAWABA - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Ben Salman is in Turkey where he was received by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Wednesday. This is the final part of a regional tour that took the Prince Mohammad, first to Egypt and then Jordan.

Erdogan welcomed the Crown Prince with an official ceremony in the capital Ankara according to the Anadolu. Later Erdogan met the Crown Prince at the presidential complex and had a one-on-one and inter-delegation meetings before an official dinner.

The visit is trending on the social media and is receiving coverage on the international level not least of all because of the slaying of Jamal Khashoggi in Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

Erdogan and Ben Salman are discussing ways to take bilateral relations to a much higher level during the prince's official visit the Turkish news agency reports. Last April, Erdogan paid a two-day working visit to Saudi Arabia aimed at boosting bilateral ties.

On his visit, Erdogan met Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as well as the crown prince, and discussed various international, regional, and bilateral issues.

On his way back to Türkiye following his visit to Saudi Arabia, Erdogan said Ankara and Riyadh are determined to continue efforts for the common interests and stability of the region. While negotiating with Egypt, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates to normalize relations, Erdogan described these efforts as a "new era" for a process of making friends and not enemies, Anadolu concludes.

There were harsh words from Khashoggi's fiancee Hatice Cengiz who didn't mince words about the Crown Prince.  

Another simply said "dreams crushed":

But this is the harsh realities of politics. 

