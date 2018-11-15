Saudi Prosecutors Indict 11 in Khashoggi Case, Request Death Penalty for 5

Turkey not satisfied by Saudi prosecutor comments on Khashoggi (Twitter)

Follow > Disable alert for Saud al-Mojeb Disable alert for Jamal Khashoggi Follow >

The Saudi Public Prosecution said Thursday that 11 people have been indicted and referred to trial in Jamal Khashoggi’s case, adding that it has requested the death penalty for five people.

Prosecutor Saud al-Mojeb said 21 people are now in custody.

He said the person who ordered Khashoggi’s killing at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul was the head of the negotiating team sent to repatriate him.

The journalist was killed by a lethal injection dose after a struggle, and his body was dismembered and taken out of the building, the public prosecutor told reporters in Riyadh.

One person handed over the dismembered body to a local collaborator while another person earlier disabled CCTV at the consulate.

A sketch of the collaborator has been drawn and handed over to Turkish authorities.

The prosecutor said that a former adviser, who had contributed to the operation to bring back Khashoggi, has been banned from travel and is under investigation.

“We are waiting for Turkey’s reply to our request for evidence and recordings” in Khashoggi’s case, he told reporters.

He requested Turkish authorities to sign a special cooperation mechanism in the case, Mojeb said.

This article has been adapted from its original source.