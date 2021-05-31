Saudi Reports Less Than 1000 COVID-19 Cases

Fewer than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Saudi Arabia for the first time in almost two weeks, but a rise in cases needing intensive care remains a major concern for health officials.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health announced 907 new cases of COVID-19, raising the overall total to 449,191. The last time cases fell below the 1,000 mark was on May 16 when 886 cases were recorded.

#SaudiArabia reports 907 new #coronavirus cases and 13 deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 449,191, and the death toll to 7,347, according to the Ministry of Health.https://t.co/CsEN3OWKAU — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) May 30, 2021

The region with the highest number of cases is Riyadh at 258, followed by Makkah with 232 and Eastern Province with 139. The region with the lowest cases is Jouf with three.

Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly told a media conference on Saturday that the number of cases has been fluctuating, and urged people to follow regulations.

“Daily cases have been fluctuating lately, and we hope the numbers will decline because of people, first, receiving their COVID-19 vaccines and, second, adhering to protocols by wearing masks, social distancing, washing their hands and avoiding social gatherings.”

The ministry said that 1,201 patients have recovered, reducing the number of active cases to below 10,000. There are currently 9,706 active cases.

However, the number of critical cases has increased by 14 in the past 24 hours, raising the total to 1,408.

The daily number of COVID-19-related deaths reached 13 in the past 24 hours, lifting the national mortality figure to 7,347.



Meanwhile, over 14 million vaccines have been administered at a rate of 40.2 doses per 100 people.

The ministry spokesman said that there were few exemptions from taking the vaccine.

“Those who have vaccine-associated hypersensitivity from the components of the vaccines are exempted from taking the second dose,” he said, adding that such cases are rare and everyone still needs to take their first dose.

“The vaccine is safe and suitable for everyone. Even people with illnesses need to take their first dose.”

A total of 76,003 PCR tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

Al-Aly said that testing is carried out only on those with COVID-19 symptoms.

The Ministry of Interior said that people must follow the protocols and regulations to keep COVID-19 under control and prevent any further spread of the virus.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance reopened six mosques that had been temporarily closed for cleaning, raising the number of sanitized mosques to 1,425 in 113 days.

This article has been adapted from its original source.