Naked Women in a Mixed Gender Celebrities’ Party in Saudi Arabia

Snap Chat videos for a mixed-gender party organized by celebrities in Saudi Arabia were widely shared on social media causing controversy over hosting girls dancing to international music beats.

In the first video, three girls are seen wearing colorful-line jumpsuits dancing in front of a group of male celebrities.

مجموعة مشاهير قاموا البارحة بإحياء حفل مُختلط مليء بالراقصات في مدينة الرياض!



دون مُراعاة للذوق العام والإحترازات الصحية!#انفلات_مشاهير_بالسعوديه pic.twitter.com/69yKmHsQwz — WHR (@whrumor) May 30, 2021

Another 20-second video was released with women appearing to wear nothing but balloons with huge signs above their heads that read “Lets Dance,” which triggered anger over the position Saudi Arabia has reached, despite being considered Islam’s holiest city as it’s the birthplace of the Prophet Muhammad and has two holiest mosques including Al-Masjid Al-Haram and the holy Kabba.

A hashtag was released “#انفلات_مشاهير_بالسعوديه” which means Saudi celebrities’ immoral acts. Some have slammed having this kind of parties with naked girls dancing in front of men in a city that should be respected for its religious standing. Users have also called on the Saudi authorities to detain and punish the party’s organizers.

Others slammed having 50 people inside the celebrities’ party despite COVID-19 measures in the country, as people in the video appeared not to be wearing face masks nor respecting safety distances.

On Saturday, the kingdom reported over 1000 COVID-19 cases while 14 deaths were announced raising the toll to 7334, Saudi Health Ministry said.

#انفلات_مشاهير_بالسعوديه

يارب يطلع ترند ويتفاهمون معهم مصدومه كل هالعُري والرقص بالسعوديه المشكله اكثرهم اجانب مو سعوديين شوهو البلد !! pic.twitter.com/DReZ1stFgP — Nad (@whnaad) May 30, 2021

In fact the celebrities’ party was not the only thing that triggered public anger in Saudi Arabia; A decision was made to use the mosque’s external loudspeakers only while calling for prayer.

The decision was widely denounced as activists called not to impose it on Friday prayers too as some weren’t allowed to hear the preacher adding that due to COVID-19 less people are able to perform prayers inside mosques.