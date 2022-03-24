Saudi Seizes 3.3 Million Captagon Pills Stuffed in Lemons

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior announced one of its largest seizures of captagon pills to date on Wednesday March 24, 2022.

Saudi authorities reported finding an estimated 3.3 million captagon pills hidden inside of lemons smuggled into the country.

New #captagon seizure in #Saudi Arabia, a whopping 3,320,000 pills. This time they were stuffed in lemons https://t.co/hvKtxDm56q — Jean-Marc Mojon (@mojobeirut) March 23, 2022

In a previous seizure announcement to AFP reporters on March 2, Saudi authorities said, "The kingdom's authorities have in the past six years foiled attempts to smuggle more than 600 million amphetamine pills coming from Lebanon alone."

Saudi officials accused the "Hezbollah terrorist militia" of being "the main source smuggling them and manufacturing them." The Lebanese Shiite militant group, which is backed by Iran, denies such accusations according to AFP reports.