  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Saudi Seizes 3.3 Million Captagon Pills Stuffed in Lemons

Saudi Seizes 3.3 Million Captagon Pills Stuffed in Lemons

Published March 24th, 2022 - 10:58 GMT
Saudi Arabia Seizes 3.3 Million Captagon Pills
Officers of the Directorate of Narcotics Control of Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry sort through tablets of captagon (Fenethylline) seized during a special operation and presented before AFP afterwards in the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah on March 1, 2022. (Photo by Fayez Nureldine / AFP)

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior announced one of its largest seizures of captagon pills to date on Wednesday March 24, 2022.

Saudi authorities reported finding an estimated 3.3 million captagon pills hidden inside of lemons smuggled into the country.

In a previous seizure announcement to AFP reporters on March 2, Saudi authorities said, "The kingdom's authorities have in the past six years foiled attempts to smuggle more than 600 million amphetamine pills coming from Lebanon alone."

Saudi officials accused the "Hezbollah terrorist militia" of being "the main source smuggling them and manufacturing them." The Lebanese Shiite militant group, which is backed by Iran, denies such accusations according to AFP reports.

 

Tags:DrugsCaptagondrug smugglingSaudi ArabiaPolicecrimeKSA

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...