Saudi Shoots Down 8 Deadly Houthi Drones

The Arab-led coalition fighting in Yemen has intercepted a total of eight explosive-laden drones targeting civilians, according to Al Arabiya TV.

The bloc said earlier that it has destroyed five armed drones and that it was closely following a number of other drones, the television channel reported. It then said it has intercepted three more drones that were fired towards Saudi Arabia.

The coalition reaffirmed that it continues to work to protect civilians in accordance with international law.

“We take operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects in accordance with international humanitarian law,” the statement said.

Over the last 7 hours, #Houthi militia has fired 10 ballistic missiles on #Mareb City which houses around 2 million civilians and internally displaced persons (IDPs). https://t.co/NNuHB7MPXL — Moneer Al-Omari | منير العُمري (@Yemen24) February 27, 2021

The Arab coalition early Saturday said that it intercepted seven Houthi missiles launched towards southwest Saudi Arabia towards Khamis Mushait and one fired towards Jazan, in the past 24 hours.

The attacks sparked calls for action against the Iran-backed militias.

The United States and the United Nations have stepped up diplomatic efforts to end the conflict, which is largely seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

