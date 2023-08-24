Saudi source refutes attack claims on Ethiopian nationals

ALBAWABA- A Saudi official source has emphatically refuted allegations presented in a report by an organization, which claimed that Ethiopian nationals were subjected to an attack while attempting to cross the borders between Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

According to Okaz News, the source unequivocally dismissed these allegations, labeling them as groundless and originating from sources that lack reliability.

The Saudi source strongly criticized the dissemination of false accusations directed at the Kingdom, along with the promotion of distorted and misleading reports. These orchestrated campaigns, often driven by questionable motives, appear to be designed to achieve dubious objectives.

The source confirmed that necessary medical attention had been previously extended to groups of individuals who sustained gunshot wounds during their encounter with armed factions aiming to forcibly push them into the Kingdom via its Yemeni borders.

It is noteworthy that earlier this week, Human Rights Watch released a report accusing Saudi authorities of a mass shooting incident involving unauthorized Ethiopian migrants along the southern Saudi borders with Yemen. Allegedly, a significant number of Ethiopian migrants lost their lives in this incident.

Testimonies from survivors have brought to light a series of appalling crimes purportedly perpetrated by Saudi border guards. These accusations include allegations of mass killings, rape, and the torture of Ethiopian migrants at the Saudi-Yemeni borders.

