  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Chinese language mandatory to Saudi secondary -level Students

Chinese language mandatory to Saudi secondary -level Students

Dr. Mansour Al-Maswari

Mansour Al-Maswari

Published August 22nd, 2023 - 09:15 GMT
Chinese language learning
Asian female teacher teaches Chinese language. shutterstock
Highlights
The introduction of the Chinese language as a compulsory subject demonstrates Saudi Arabia's dedication to providing students with opportunities to engage with diverse cultures and languages, preparing them for an interconnected world.

ALBAWABA- Saudi Arabia has taken a significant educational leap by introducing the Chinese language as a mandatory subject for secondary school students. 

Also ReadIran's Abdollahian arrives at Riyadh, Saudi ArabiaIran's Abdollahian arrives at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

This bold decision, set to take effect in the academic year 2023-2024, reflects Saudi Arabia's vision of fostering a learning environment. By incorporating the Chinese language into the curriculum, the Saudi government aims to broaden students' horizons and knowledge base, acknowledging China's increasing global influence.

This groundbreaking move includes the initiation of Chinese language courses at the secondary level, where students will be immersed in learning and required to complete a graduation project by the end of the study. 

The introduction of the Chinese language as a compulsory subject demonstrates Saudi Arabia's dedication to providing students with opportunities to engage with diverse cultures and languages, preparing them for an interconnected world.
 

Tags:Saudi ArabiaChinese language in Saudi schoolssecondary levelsyllabus

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now