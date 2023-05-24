Saudi-US officials discuss Sudan truce breaches

ALBAWABA - The United States Department of State said it held talks with a monitoring committee, based in Saudi Arabia, and the warring parties in Sudan about alleged breaches of the ceasefire deal.

The spokesperson for the Department Matthew Miller said that members of the Ceasefire Monitoring Committee, consisting of Saudi and American officials, as well as representatives of the two warring parties in Sudan, discussed possible ceasefire violations.

Miller added that officials are probing reports of possible ceasefire deal breaches through talks with representatives of both warring parties in Sudan.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America reaffirm the importance of the Agreement on a Short-Term Ceasefire and Humanitarian Arrangements in #Sudan signed in Jeddah on May 20, 2023, by the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces. pic.twitter.com/ivwU2njKxQ — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) May 23, 2023

A seven-day ceasefire deal was agreed upon between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Saturday following over a month of continuous deadly fighting.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken addressed Sudanese parties on ceasefire and said: "The 7-day ceasefire that goes into effect today is designed to allow for the delivery of humanitarian assistance and repair of essential services and infrastructure."

Nevertheless, the United Nations said: "They must stop the fighting. They must allow access for humanitarian relief, protect humanitarian workers & assets and allow safe passage for civilians."

At least 863 civilians were killed and more than 3,531 people were injured since April 15, according to the Sudan Doctors Syndicate.