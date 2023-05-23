  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. US announces $245m aid for Sudan

US announces $245m aid for Sudan

Published May 23rd, 2023 - 05:04 GMT
Sudan
Aid kits destined to Sudanese refugees who crossed into Chad are prepared for distribution in Koufroun, near Echbara. (AFP)

ALBAWABA - The United States announced allocating $245 million in humanitarian assistance to Sudan and neighboring countries, U.S. Department of State revealed in a statement. 

Also ReadBlinken addresses Sudanese people amid truceBlinken addresses Sudanese people amid truce

In the statement, the U.S. confirmed that the funds include about $143 million from the Department of State’s Bureau for Population, Refugee and Migration and $103 million in additional humanitarian assistance from the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance.

The Department of State said that the amount will be used to "respond to the new needs arising from the current conflict, which has displaced approximately 840,000 people within the country and forced another 250,000 to flee since April 15."

Following that latest humanitarian aid announcement, total U.S. assistance for Sudan and neighbors Chad, Egypt, South Sudan, and the Central African Republic to nearly $880 million.

Tags:SudanAidUSceasefire

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...