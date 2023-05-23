US announces $245m aid for Sudan

ALBAWABA - The United States announced allocating $245 million in humanitarian assistance to Sudan and neighboring countries, U.S. Department of State revealed in a statement.

In the statement, the U.S. confirmed that the funds include about $143 million from the Department of State’s Bureau for Population, Refugee and Migration and $103 million in additional humanitarian assistance from the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance.

The Department of State said that the amount will be used to "respond to the new needs arising from the current conflict, which has displaced approximately 840,000 people within the country and forced another 250,000 to flee since April 15."

Following that latest humanitarian aid announcement, total U.S. assistance for Sudan and neighbors Chad, Egypt, South Sudan, and the Central African Republic to nearly $880 million.