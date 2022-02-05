  1. Home
#SaveRayan: Rayan Leaves The Well: He is Rescued After Five Gruelling Days

Published February 5th, 2022 - 08:36 GMT
Breaking news

ALBAWABA - The child boy Rayan is rescued from the 32-meter well after five gruelling days of digging. The rescuers have been working for the last five days on a 24-hour basis and it bore fruit at the last minute.

An ambulance was on standby at the mouth of the well to a waiting plane to take him to hospital with his family. 

It was a wonderful ending with many people celebrating and chanting Allahu Akbar.  


