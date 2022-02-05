SaveRayan: Rayan Leaves The Well: He is Rescued After Five Gruelling Days

ALBAWABA - The child boy Rayan is rescued from the 32-meter well after five gruelling days of digging. The rescuers have been working for the last five days on a 24-hour basis and it bore fruit at the last minute.

RAYAN IS OFFICIALLY RESCUED. THE LITTLE WARRIOR MADE IT. OH MY GOD HE WILL BE TRANSPORTED ON AN AMBULANCE AND THEN THE HELICOPTER!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻#SaveRayan #أنقذوا_ريان pic.twitter.com/ZCfPOU3JhC — Shifae🎨 (@sh1fae) February 5, 2022

An ambulance was on standby at the mouth of the well to a waiting plane to take him to hospital with his family.

It was a wonderful ending with many people celebrating and chanting Allahu Akbar.