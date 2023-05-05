Second mass shooting kills 8 in Serbia

ALBAWABA - At least eight people were killed and 13 others were wounded on Friday morning in a new mass shooting in Serbia.

Serbian police arrested the shooter hours after search operations.

Serbian media reported that the second mass shooting took place in the villages of Mladenovac and Dubona and that the police responded quickly.

At least eight killed and 10 injured in drive-by shooting in Serbia https://t.co/UoJvoGWZh9 — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 5, 2023

Furthermore, the suspect reportedly fired an automatic weapon from a moving vehicle near a village 60km (37 miles) south of Belgrade.

The police conducted precise searches to find the attacker using a helicopter, drones and multiple police patrols.

According to local media outlets, the attacker is believed to be a man, 20, who started firing at people with an automatic weapon following a dispute with a police officer in a park in Dubona on Thursday evening.

Days ago, a teenager opened fire on a school killing nine people and wounding 7 others in Belgrade.