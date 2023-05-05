  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Second mass shooting kills 8 in Serbia

Second mass shooting kills 8 in Serbia

Sally Shakkour

Sally Shakkour

Published May 5th, 2023 - 05:41 GMT
Serbia mass shooting kills 8
A masked policeman secures an area in the village of Dubona near the town of Mladenovac, about 60 kilometers (37 miles) south of Serbia's capital Belgrade, on May 5, 2023. (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP)

ALBAWABA - At least eight people were killed and 13 others were wounded on Friday morning in a new mass shooting in Serbia. 

Also ReadSerbia school shooting kills 9Serbia school shooting kills 9

Serbian police arrested the shooter hours after search operations.

Serbian media reported that the second mass shooting took place in the villages of Mladenovac and Dubona and that the police responded quickly.

Furthermore, the suspect reportedly fired an automatic weapon from a moving vehicle near a village 60km (37 miles) south of Belgrade.

The police conducted precise searches to find the attacker using a helicopter, drones and multiple police patrols. 

According to local media outlets, the attacker is believed to be a man, 20, who started firing at people with an automatic weapon following a dispute with a police officer in a park in Dubona on Thursday evening.

Days ago, a teenager opened fire on a school killing nine people and wounding 7 others in Belgrade.

Tags:SerbiaShootingmass shootingFire

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...