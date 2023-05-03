  1. Home
  Serbia school shooting kills 9

Published May 3rd, 2023 - 09:44 GMT
School shooting in Serbia kills 9, injures 7 others.
A parent escorts her child following a shooting at a school in the capital Belgrade on May 3, 2023. (Photo by Oliver Bunic / AFP)

ALBAWABA - At least eight children and one guard were killed after a teenage boy opened fire inside a school in Serbia on Wednesday, police announced.

Serbian police arrested the suspect, identified by his initials, K.K., who carried out the shooting attack in the Vladislav Ribnikar primary school in central Belgrade.

According to the police, six more children and a teacher were wounded in the shooting.

Serbian police released a statement confirming to receive a call about the shooting at around 8:40 a.m. local time (06:40 GMT) on Wednesday morning. The shooter turned out to be a seventh-grade student.

