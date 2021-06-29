A Senior Hezbollah Leader Killed in Syria

A prominent Hezbollah-affiliated official was assassinated in southern Syria on Saturday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

Aref Al-Jahmani, a commander linked to the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group in Lebanon, was reportedly assassinated in the town of Saida, located in Deraa governorate.

The killing of Aref al-Jahmani, one of the most prominent leaders of Hezbollah terrorist in #Daraa governorate, was killed a short while ago by unidentified gunmen#syria pic.twitter.com/Jxv7NkE0qv — محمد عساكره - M.Alasakra (@mohammed_asakra) June 26, 2021

According to media reports, Al-Jahmani who acts as the paramilitary group’s main operative in Daraa province, was targeted by unknown gunmen while traveling in his car along the highway connecting the villages of Saida and western Al-Gharya.

Hezbollah, a close ally of Syrian President Bachar Assad, has been fighting alongside Iranian-backed forces in Syria since 2013 in a bid to prop up the regime.

