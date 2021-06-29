  1. Home
A Senior Hezbollah Leader Killed in Syria

Published June 29th, 2021 - 06:32 GMT
prominent Hezbollah-affiliated official killed in southern Syria
flags of Hezbollah. (Shutterstock/ File Photo)
According to sources this was not the first attempt to assassinate Aref Al-Jahmani.

A prominent Hezbollah-affiliated official was assassinated in southern Syria on Saturday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

Aref Al-Jahmani, a commander linked to the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group in Lebanon, was reportedly assassinated in the town of Saida, located in Deraa governorate.

According to media reports, Al-Jahmani who acts as the paramilitary group’s main operative in Daraa province, was targeted by unknown gunmen while traveling in his car along the highway connecting the villages of Saida and western Al-Gharya.

 

Hezbollah, a close ally of Syrian President Bachar Assad, has been fighting alongside Iranian-backed forces in Syria since 2013 in a bid to prop up the regime.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

