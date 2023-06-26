Serbia releases 3 Kosovo policemen

ALBAWABA - Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti announced that Serbia has released three Kosovo policemen.

According to the PM, Serbia had taken the policemen into custody earlier this month amid rising tension between Serbia and Kosovo resulting in the injury of over 30 NATO peacekeepers in May.

Albin Kurti posted: "We confirm that the 3 kidnapped police officers have been released. Even though we are joyous that they get to return to their families, this abduction consists of a serious human rights violation & must be reprimanded."

Earlier, a higher court in Serbia's Kraljevo released a statement reading: "The higher tribunal... has confirmed the indictment against the aforementioned and brought a ruling that the detention of the indictees be terminated."